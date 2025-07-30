Family feud erupts after Sona Comstar promoter's death

Sona Comstar called Rani's claims "malafide" and told regulators about the dispute. Despite her objections, they held their annual meeting last Friday and brought Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, onto the board as a non-executive director. With nearly three-quarters of shares held by public investors and mostly independent directors on the board, the company says it's business as usual.

Rani considering legal action

Rani has responded by stating she was denied access to her bank accounts and is considering taking the fight to court.

Meanwhile, Sona Comstar shares have slipped almost 3% over five days.

Through it all, Rani says she wants closure after her son's death and is letting her legal team handle what comes next.

