Why is India buying soyoil from China instead of Brazil
India just switched things up by buying a record 1.5 lakh metric tons of soyoil from China, instead of its usual South American suppliers.
This happened because China had a huge soybean surplus after imports hit an all-time high in May, leading to lower soyoil prices and some serious discounts for buyers like India.
Cheaper, quicker shipments
Indian importers locked in shipments at $15-20 per ton less than what they'd pay South America, making this a smart money move.
With India's veggie oil demand expected to reach significant levels this year (2025), these cheaper, quicker shipments from China (just two-three weeks versus six from South America) help keep costs down and supplies steady.
