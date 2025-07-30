Next Article
Why J.K. Cement's shares are rising on the bourses
J.K. Cement's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday morning after the company posted solid results for the June 2025 quarter.
While quarterly profit dipped a bit (₹324 crore vs ₹361 crore last quarter), investors are upbeat since both annual revenue and net profit have grown compared to the previous year.
Sentiment around stock is 'very bullish'
For the full year ending March 2025, J.K. Cement's revenue hit ₹11,879 crore (up from ₹11,556 crore), and net profit rose to ₹871 crore from ₹789 crore.
The company is also giving out a final dividend of ₹15 per share on July 8, which should keep shareholders happy.
Market analysts say sentiment around J.K. Cement is "very bullish," thanks to its steady financial performance and positive outlook.