Why J.K. Cement's shares are rising on the bourses

Sentiment around stock is 'very bullish'

For the full year ending March 2025, J.K. Cement's revenue hit ₹11,879 crore (up from ₹11,556 crore), and net profit rose to ₹871 crore from ₹789 crore.

The company is also giving out a final dividend of ₹15 per share on July 8, which should keep shareholders happy.

Market analysts say sentiment around J.K. Cement is "very bullish," thanks to its steady financial performance and positive outlook.