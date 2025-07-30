Tube Investments hits ₹2,926 on NIFTY MIDCAP 150 inclusion
Tube Investments's stock jumped 2% on Wednesday, hitting ₹2,926—even though profits dropped this year.
The company pulled in more revenue for FY25, but rising costs squeezed margins and led to an 11% fall in net profit.
Despite profit dip, stock gains show long-term potential
Despite the profit dip, Tube Investments's inclusion in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 keeps it on many watchlists, and its steady revenue growth suggests long-term potential.
Revenue up, but rising costs squeeze margins
FY25 revenue climbed to ₹19,465 crore (up from ₹16,890 crore last year), but higher expenses dragged net profit down to ₹1,055 crore.
Last quarter was especially tough: profit dropped to ₹158 crore from ₹271 crore a year ago.
Dividend details and investor meet on August 4
Tube Investments announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share (plus an earlier interim dividend of ₹2.00).
An investor meeting is set for August 4 to talk strategy—so if you're tracking midcap stocks or thinking long-term, this could be one to watch.