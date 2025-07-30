Tube Investments hits ₹2,926 on NIFTY MIDCAP 150 inclusion

Tube Investments's stock jumped 2% on Wednesday, hitting ₹2,926—even though profits dropped this year. The company pulled in more revenue for FY25, but rising costs squeezed margins and led to an 11% fall in net profit.

Despite profit dip, stock gains show long-term potential Despite the profit dip, Tube Investments's inclusion in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 keeps it on many watchlists, and its steady revenue growth suggests long-term potential.

Revenue up, but rising costs squeeze margins FY25 revenue climbed to ₹19,465 crore (up from ₹16,890 crore last year), but higher expenses dragged net profit down to ₹1,055 crore.

Last quarter was especially tough: profit dropped to ₹158 crore from ₹271 crore a year ago.