Schneider Electric buys out Temasek from Indian JV
Schneider Electric just bought out the last 35% of its Indian joint venture from Temasek for €5.5 billion (about $6.35 billion).
With this move, Schneider now has complete control over its Indian operations, which should make decisions and day-to-day running a lot smoother.
Schneider's commitment to India
India is a big deal for Schneider—it's their third-largest market globally and one of their four main hubs.
The company already runs 31 factories and several distribution centers across the country.
By going all-in, Schneider is doubling down on India's fast-growing industrial scene and looking to boost its presence even more.