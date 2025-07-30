DMart parent company stock rises on solid earnings

DMart's revenue for FY25 jumped to ₹59,358 crore (up from ₹50,789 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹2,707 crore. Just this past quarter, revenue grew nearly 10% and profit shot up over 40%. For young investors or anyone watching retail trends, these numbers show DMart is still expanding fast.

Other positive indicators for investors

Quarterly EBIT went up from ₹739 crore in March to ₹1,086 crore in June. Annual EBIT also ticked higher year-on-year.

Plus, Avenue Supermarts has zero debt and keeps opening new stores—two things that keep investors feeling good about where the company is headed next.