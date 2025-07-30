DMart parent company stock rises on solid earnings
Avenue Supermarts (the folks behind DMart) saw its stock climb 2.23% to ₹4,088 on Wednesday, landing it among the top Nifty Next 50 gainers.
The boost is attributed to solid earnings and growing investor confidence.
DMart's revenue and profit growth
DMart's revenue for FY25 jumped to ₹59,358 crore (up from ₹50,789 crore last year), with net profit rising to ₹2,707 crore.
Just this past quarter, revenue grew nearly 10% and profit shot up over 40%.
For young investors or anyone watching retail trends, these numbers show DMart is still expanding fast.
Other positive indicators for investors
Quarterly EBIT went up from ₹739 crore in March to ₹1,086 crore in June. Annual EBIT also ticked higher year-on-year.
Plus, Avenue Supermarts has zero debt and keeps opening new stores—two things that keep investors feeling good about where the company is headed next.