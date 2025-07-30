India's green steel demand to skyrocket in coming decades

Report urges India to start ramping up green production now

Right now, construction and infrastructure use up nearly 80% of India's steel. As cities grow, total steel consumption could almost triple by 2050.

The catch? Making green steel still costs about $210 more per ton than regular steel, but that gap should shrink as tech improves.

The report urges India to ramp up green production soon—especially with carbon taxes on the horizon in places like the EU—to stay competitive and cut emissions for a cleaner future.