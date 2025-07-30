NVIDIA's Huang predicts AI will create millionaires faster than internet
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's co-founder and CEO, thinks AI is about to spark a wave of new millionaires—faster than the internet boom ever managed.
On the All-In Podcast, he called AI "the greatest technology equalizer of all time," since you can now build things just by describing them in plain language instead of learning complicated code.
Huang warns of job risks
Huang didn't mince words: people who ignore AI could lose their jobs to those who embrace it.
He believes AI "lowers the barrier to innovation" and opens up fresh industries, so learning how to use it might be key for job security.
NVIDIA is putting $500 billion into US-based AI supercomputers over four years to help drive this shift.
NVIDIA's journey and Huang's influence
Huang started NVIDIA back in 1993 and built it into a trillion-dollar tech giant powering everything from self-driving cars to creative tools.
He's well-connected with major names like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman, so his take on where tech is headed carries some serious weight.