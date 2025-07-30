Next Article
New India Assurance gains 8.6% on robust Q1 results
New India Assurance's stock shot up 8.6% on Wednesday after the insurer posted a big profit jump and solid premium growth for the first quarter.
Profit nearly doubles to ₹392 crore
The company's profit nearly doubled to ₹392 crore, and premiums grew across health, motor, fire, and marine insurance.
Even with slightly higher underwriting losses, its financial stability held steady.
After years of lackluster returns since its IPO, this surge could signal a fresh start for investors watching the insurance space.
Premiums grow across all segments
Strong domestic demand pushed gross written premiums up 13%.
Health insurance saw 16% growth despite some losses, while motor insurance losses actually shrank.
Fire and marine segments turned profitable too—giving New India Assurance some much-needed momentum.