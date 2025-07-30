India-UK trade deal: Seafood exports to UK set to jump Business Jul 30, 2025

Big news for Indian seafood: a fresh trade deal with the UK means tariffs are gone on almost all marine products, so exports are set to jump by 70%.

Shrimp, squid, lobsters, and pomfret can now enter the UK market duty-free.

Last year, India sent $104 million worth of seafood to the UK—mostly shrimp—but still made up just a tiny slice of the UK's massive $5.4 billion import market.