India-UK trade deal: Seafood exports to UK set to jump
Big news for Indian seafood: a fresh trade deal with the UK means tariffs are gone on almost all marine products, so exports are set to jump by 70%.
Shrimp, squid, lobsters, and pomfret can now enter the UK market duty-free.
Last year, India sent $104 million worth of seafood to the UK—mostly shrimp—but still made up just a tiny slice of the UK's massive $5.4 billion import market.
Coastal states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala expected to drive growth
This gives India a real leg up against countries like Vietnam and Singapore in selling seafood to the UK.
Coastal states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are expected to drive this growth (and meet those tough UK standards).
With seafood exports supporting millions of jobs back home, this deal could mean more opportunities for young people in coastal communities.