Score rewards and cashback with these top 5 credit cards
What's the story
Choosing the right credit card is crucial for getting the most out of your shopping experience, particularly if you love a good deal at thrift stores or online.
In India, several credit cards cater specifically to the needs of bargain hunters and thrift store aficionados.
This article analyzes five top credit cards for thrifty shoppers, highlighting their cashback perks, annual fees, and distinctive benefits.
SBI Cashback
SBI Cashback Credit Card: A shopaholic's delight
The SBI Cashback Credit Card is a clear winner with its unmatched five percent cashback on e-commerce transactions.
Be it Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, or Tata CLiQ, this card guarantees that a significant chunk of your expenditure comes back to you.
At a joining and annual fee of ₹999 plus GST (waivable with an annual spend of ₹2 lakh), this card is a no-brainer for anyone who mostly shops online.
HDFC MoneyBack+
HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card: Maximize your rewards
With 10X CashPoints on specific online platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon, HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card is an ideal choice for frequent online shoppers.
Although the card carries an annual fee of ₹500 plus taxes, it more than makes up for it with significant rewards redeemable against your statement.
Basically, it's built to reward every purchase you make.
Amazon ICICI
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Unmatched benefits for Amazon shoppers
The Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is a no-brainer for loyal Amazon customers, thanks to an impressive 5% cashback for Prime members on their purchases.
This lifetime free card also offers three% cashback on transactions at partner merchants through Amazon Pay and two% back everywhere else.
It's a clear winner for Amazon shopping enthusiasts.
Flipkart Axis
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Tailored rewards for online shopping
Tailored for loyal Flipkart and Myntra shoppers, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers a generous four percent cashback on preferred merchants like Cleartrip and Swiggy.
With a reasonable joining fee and annual fee of ₹500 (waivable over ₹350,000 spend), this card is ideal for frequent shoppers seeking to optimize their savings on these platforms.
Key features to consider
American Express SmartEarn(tm) Credit Card: Versatile shopping rewards
The American Express SmartEarn(tm) Credit Card gives you ten times the Membership Rewards(r) Points at Zomato, Flipkart, and more.
With an annual fee of ₹495 plus taxes, it's perfect for the adventurous shopper.
Its rewards are enticing for those looking for deals across different sites, turning every purchase into a treat.