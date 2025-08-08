SEBI eases rules for private invits to go public Business Aug 08, 2025

SEBI just made life simpler for private Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) that want to become public.

Now, sponsors need to keep a minimum stake, and the whole process will follow updated "follow-on offer" rules instead of the old "initial offer" ones.

The goal? Make it smoother for more InvITs to join the public market.