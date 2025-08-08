Next Article
SEBI eases rules for private invits to go public
SEBI just made life simpler for private Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) that want to become public.
Now, sponsors need to keep a minimum stake, and the whole process will follow updated "follow-on offer" rules instead of the old "initial offer" ones.
The goal? Make it smoother for more InvITs to join the public market.
What are InvITs?
InvITs basically let people invest in big infrastructure projects—like roads or power plants—without directly owning them.
By easing these rules, SEBI hopes more investors will get involved, which could mean better funding for India's infrastructure and clearer rules for everyone.
This move is expected to grow the InvIT market and make things safer and more transparent for investors.