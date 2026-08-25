SEBI launches 'Cyber Suraksha' portal to boost market cybersecurity
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a new Cyber Suraksha portal. The platform is intended to serve as a one-stop resource for the securities sector, providing critical information and updates on cybersecurity practices. "This platform provides a comprehensive, centralized hub for the securities market to share crucial knowledge and disseminate information regarding cybersecurity," SEBI said in a statement.
Portal features
Direct access to latest cybersecurity circulars
The Cyber Suraksha portal offers direct access to the latest cybersecurity circulars, vulnerability warnings, and incident insights.
This feature is aimed at ensuring that all market participants are kept up-to-date with the most recent developments in cybersecurity.
The launch of this platform is part of SEBI's efforts to bolster security measures within India's securities market.