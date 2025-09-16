Next Article
SEBI launches SWAGAT-FI framework to ease foreign investments
Business
SEBI just rolled out SWAGAT-FI, a new framework designed to make it way easier for certain low-risk foreign investors—like sovereign wealth funds and pension funds—to invest in India.
Now, these investors can register for 10 years instead of three, and the whole process is set to be much quicker and less complicated.
The new framework aims to attract more long-term global money
India is hoping to attract more long-term global money by cutting red tape.
SWAGAT-FI introduces a digital portal that shrinks onboarding time from months to about a week, lets investors use one demat account for everything, and boosts transparency as companies go public.
If all goes as planned over the next six months, investing in India could soon be faster, cheaper, and more appealing for big international players.