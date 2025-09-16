SEBI launches SWAGAT-FI framework to ease foreign investments

The new framework aims to attract more long-term global money

India is hoping to attract more long-term global money by cutting red tape.

SWAGAT-FI introduces a digital portal that shrinks onboarding time from months to about a week, lets investors use one demat account for everything, and boosts transparency as companies go public.

If all goes as planned over the next six months, investing in India could soon be faster, cheaper, and more appealing for big international players.