SEBI mandates 3 EDs on MII boards for better oversight

MD stays in charge, but EDs get specialized roles

MIIs can add a third ED for business roles if SEBI signs off.

The MD stays in charge overall, but each ED will focus on specific areas, making things more specialized.

Tech leaders like the Chief Technology Officer now report directly to the EDs, putting extra emphasis on cybersecurity and tech resilience.

Plus, SEBI is limiting outside directorships for MDs and EDs to avoid conflicts of interest—hoping all this leads to better transparency, smoother operations, and more global investors looking at India's markets.