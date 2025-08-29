Groww gets SEBI's approval for $1B IPO

Leading Indian investment platform Groww has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go public. The move paves the way for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to $1 billion, valuing the Bengaluru-based fintech at $7-8 billion. This would be a major milestone in India's start-up and financial services ecosystem.

IPO process Groww filed for IPO in May Groww had confidentially filed for an IPO under SEBI's pre-filing mechanism on May 26. The company plans to list its equity shares, with a face value of ₹2 each, on the NSE and BSE mainboards. However, specifics about the issue size, fresh issue component, and offer-for-sale portion are yet to be revealed.

Valuation prospects Fresh issue, OFS components yet to be finalized As per Moneycontrol, Groww is likely to aim for a conservative valuation of $7-8 billion for the IPO, in line with current market sentiment and volatility. This could mean a 10-15% equity dilution, resulting in an IPO size between $700 million and $920 million. The company has raised around $393 million since its inception and closed a $200 million funding round at a $7 billion valuation with GIC and Iconiq Capital as participants.

Company profile Backed by Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital Founded in 2016, Groww has become one of India's top wealthtech platforms. The fintech company offers online discount broking, direct mutual fund investments, and a range of other financial products. It competes with Zerodha and Upstox and is backed by Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, and Ribbit Capital. Despite market volatility affecting retail participation, Groww continues to hold its ground in the industry.