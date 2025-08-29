Former RBI governor appointed as Executive Director at IMF

Career trajectory

Patel took over as RBI governor in 2016

Patel took over as the RBI's 24th Governor in September 2016. In December 2018, he resigned due to personal reasons. Before becoming the governor, Patel served as a Deputy Governor at the RBI where he handled monetary policy, economic policy research, statistics, and information management, among other things. The Urjit Patel Committee report, released in January 2014, played a key role in reforming India's monetary policy framework and eventually led government to adopt 4% CPI as the official inflation target.