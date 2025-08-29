US: Fed's Waller advocates for immediate interest rate cut

Waller's stance and potential Fed leadership implications

Waller's call lines up with Donald Trump's repeated demands for lower rates, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't convinced.

Waller suggests any rate cut should be modest—no more than 0.25%.

He also says his view might change if the September 5 jobs report shows things are getting worse.

