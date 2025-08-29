Sensex crosses 80,200 mark as Nifty50 climbs to 24,550

Global cues and local policies at play

Global trends are definitely in play—US indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs after NVIDIA's latest earnings kept AI hype alive.

Asian markets started a bit cautiously, while gold prices stayed near a one-month high thanks to a softer US dollar and hopes for a Fed rate cut in September.

All in all, both international buzz and homegrown policies are helping boost investor confidence right now.