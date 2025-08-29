Next Article
Sensex crosses 80,200 mark as Nifty50 climbs to 24,550
Indian stock markets opened strong on Thursday, shaking off recent losses.
By 9:16am Nifty50 was up 0.18% at 24,546 and Sensex climbed to 80,211.
Market experts anticipate that GST reforms, import duty adjustments, and the Swadeshi initiative will help provide stability to local markets despite global trade pressures.
Global cues and local policies at play
Global trends are definitely in play—US indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs after NVIDIA's latest earnings kept AI hype alive.
Asian markets started a bit cautiously, while gold prices stayed near a one-month high thanks to a softer US dollar and hopes for a Fed rate cut in September.
All in all, both international buzz and homegrown policies are helping boost investor confidence right now.