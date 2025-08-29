YouTube TV, Fox reach last-minute renewal deal
YouTube TV and Fox just signed a renewal agreement, locking in Fox News, Fox Sports, and local Fox channels for subscribers.
The agreement came together only hours before a deadline that could have pulled these major networks from the platform—right before big events like college football and the NFL kick off in September.
YouTube TV subscribers won't miss out on major sports events
This deal means you won't miss out on headline games like Texas vs. Ohio State or NFL action starting September 7.
The companies had even set up a short-term extension earlier this week to avoid any sudden channel drop while they ironed things out.
FCC urges companies to sort things out quickly
With this agreement, YouTube TV's about 10 million subscribers can keep watching their favorite Fox shows without interruption—just like when CBS and Nickelodeon stayed after a similar standoff earlier this year.
Even the FCC weighed in, urging both sides to sort things quickly so viewers wouldn't lose access ahead of key sports moments.