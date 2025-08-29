Japan's Nikkei index dips 0.4% on Friday
Japan's Nikkei finished Friday down 0.4%, trading at 42,642.97 as of midday and putting the brakes on its hot August streak.
Still, the index managed a solid 3.8% gain for the month after hitting an all-time high earlier in August.
The mood turned cautious with the yen getting stronger and Japan's latest economic data—like factory output and retail sales—not quite living up to hopes.
Broader Topix index also dips 0.5%
The broader Topix index also dipped 0.5% on Friday but wrapped up August with a healthy 4.5% monthly jump.
Recent excitement around Japanese stocks came from strong company earnings and global market vibes, but automakers like Toyota and Honda slid as the yen gained strength.
Tech giants—Tokyo Electron, Sony, Nintendo—also lost ground amid a cautious market environment due to profit taking and the end of the month.