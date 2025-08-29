Japan's Nikkei index dips 0.4% on Friday Business Aug 29, 2025

Japan's Nikkei finished Friday down 0.4%, trading at 42,642.97 as of midday and putting the brakes on its hot August streak.

Still, the index managed a solid 3.8% gain for the month after hitting an all-time high earlier in August.

The mood turned cautious with the yen getting stronger and Japan's latest economic data—like factory output and retail sales—not quite living up to hopes.