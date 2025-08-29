Job postings in India dip 5.8% in July: Indeed report

Tech remains the hiring champ—one in five formal job postings is for software development. Roles in data analytics, logistics support, therapy, and dental fields are growing fast. But there's a noticeable dip for medical info, pharmacy, education, and doctor roles.

Demand for skilled talent remains strong

Even with fewer postings overall, demand for skilled talent is strong—especially as more work shifts from informal gigs to official jobs.

The takeaway? Upskilling is key if you want to stand out and thrive in India's fast-changing job scene.