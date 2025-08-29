Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher Business Aug 29, 2025

India's stock markets look ready to open higher this Friday, aiming to shake off a two-day slide triggered by new US tariffs on Indian exports.

Early morning Nifty futures were up to 24,666.5—above Thursday's close.

Both Sensex and Nifty had dropped nearly 2% after the US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian oil.