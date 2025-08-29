Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher
India's stock markets look ready to open higher this Friday, aiming to shake off a two-day slide triggered by new US tariffs on Indian exports.
Early morning Nifty futures were up to 24,666.5—above Thursday's close.
Both Sensex and Nifty had dropped nearly 2% after the US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian oil.
Foreign investors pulled $3.3 billion out of Indian stocks
Foreign investors pulled $3.3 billion out of Indian stocks in August—the biggest exit since February.
So far this month, Sensex is down 1.4% and Nifty by 1.1%.
Key economic data and corporate events today
April-June economic growth data is due soon and may show things slowing down thanks to weak urban demand and low private investment.
Plus, the GST Council might talk tax cuts to ease trade pressure, while Reliance Industries's annual meeting later today could bring more headlines for investors and business-watchers alike.