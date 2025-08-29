Dell's AI server sales to hit $20 billion in fiscal 2026

Dell 's Infrastructure Solutions Group (think servers and storage) saw huge growth last quarter—up 44%. Server and networking sales alone soared 69% to $12.9 billion. Even though profit margins slipped to 18.7%, Dell landed $5.6 billion in new AI orders and shipped $8.2 billion worth of AI systems, leaving an impressive backlog of $11.7 billion.

PC growth remains slow at just 1%

Despite the wins, Dell's Q3 profit forecast of $2.45 per share fell short of what analysts wanted, causing shares to dip nearly 5% after hours.

On the PC side, growth was modest at just 1%, mostly because people are upgrading their devices as Windows 10 support ends in October—so expect more folks swapping out old laptops soon.