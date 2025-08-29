Airbus picks Mahindra to make H125 fuselages in India
Airbus Helicopters just picked Mahindra Aerostructures (MASPL) to make the main body of its H125 helicopters right here in Bengaluru.
The first fuselage is set to roll out by 2027, and this move builds on their earlier deal from April for the H130 model.
It's all part of the "Make in India" push, giving a real boost to local aerospace manufacturing.
Airbus and Mahindra's vision for India's aerospace future
Airbus leaders say this partnership highlights how much they trust Indian talent and industry.
Jurgen Westermeier from Airbus called it proof of Indian partners' strong capabilities, while Mahindra's Anish Shah said they're excited to help grow India's aerospace scene long-term.
Plus, with projects like the H125 Final Assembly Line currently under construction, India is quickly becoming a key spot for building world-class aircraft.