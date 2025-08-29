Airbus picks Mahindra to make H125 fuselages in India Business Aug 29, 2025

Airbus Helicopters just picked Mahindra Aerostructures (MASPL) to make the main body of its H125 helicopters right here in Bengaluru.

The first fuselage is set to roll out by 2027, and this move builds on their earlier deal from April for the H130 model.

It's all part of the "Make in India" push, giving a real boost to local aerospace manufacturing.