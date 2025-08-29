Trump doubles down on steel, aluminum tariffs

Ford expects costs to jump by $2 billion this year alone

US steelmakers like Cleveland-Cliffs are happy about the move, but companies that depend on imports (like Ford) are feeling the pinch—Ford expects costs to jump by $2 billion this year alone.

To help out, the government is looking at possible relief options like expanding tariff rebates for automakers.

Legally, these tariffs stand on solid ground thanks to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which lets the government act if imports threaten national security—even if some trading partners or industries push back in court.