Sensex tanks over 800 points in worst fall since July

Nifty also slides, sectors like IT, telecom take biggest hits

Nifty also slid by 211 points to finish at 24,501. Sectors like telecom, IT, and real estate took some of the biggest hits.

The selloff wiped out about ₹5.3 lakh crore in investor wealth as BSE's total value fell to ₹445.2 lakh crore.

Experts point to India's high tariff rates—second only to China—and Trump's tariffs as reasons FPIs are backing away right now.