Sensex tanks over 800 points in worst fall since July
The Indian stock market just had a rough couple of days—Sensex dropped nearly 1,550 points in two sessions, closing at 80,081 on Thursday.
This sharp fall comes after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out over ₹30,000 crore from the market, sparking worries for many investors.
Nifty also slides, sectors like IT, telecom take biggest hits
Nifty also slid by 211 points to finish at 24,501. Sectors like telecom, IT, and real estate took some of the biggest hits.
The selloff wiped out about ₹5.3 lakh crore in investor wealth as BSE's total value fell to ₹445.2 lakh crore.
Experts point to India's high tariff rates—second only to China—and Trump's tariffs as reasons FPIs are backing away right now.