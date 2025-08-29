Next Article
India is rethinking its export strategy: Here's why
India is rethinking how it does exports, aiming to diversify its markets and avoid putting all its eggs in one basket.
After recent global supply chain hiccups and tensions with China, officials say it's time to branch out for more economic stability—even if that takes a while.
Africa and CIS countries are potential new markets
Experts suggest Africa and CIS countries could be the next big thing for Indian exports since their buying power is growing.
Meanwhile, India's also working on new trade deals with the UK, EFTA, and possibly the EU to boost its presence in Europe.
As one expert put it, understanding supply chains will be key if India really wants to diversify where its goods go.