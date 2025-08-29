US stock indices hit new highs on NVIDIA's stellar results

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both closed at all-time highs on Thursday, powered by huge demand for artificial intelligence tech. NVIDIA's revenue jumped 56%, showing just how much AI is shaping the market right now.

NVIDIA's results boost tech stocks NVIDIA's strong results gave a boost to other big tech names—Alphabet climbed 2%, Amazon was up 1%, and Broadcom nearly 3%.

The overall market followed suit, with the S&P 500 notching its second straight record close at 6,501.86.

Good economic news calms growth worries Good economic news—like fewer people filing for unemployment and stronger Q2 company profits—helped calm worries about growth.

Plus, most traders now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, which is adding to the positive mood.