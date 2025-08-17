SEBI's big plans for 2024-25: What it means for you

If you invest or keep an eye on the markets, these changes could potentially mean safer investing and fewer surprises. SEBI also wants to make it easier for startups to raise money through angel funds and is updating mutual fund rules so they fit today's trends.

Modernizing the rules

SEBI's responding to recent shifts in the market and what investors have been saying.

They're rethinking how REITs and InvITs are classified (since they act a lot like stocks now) and giving more flexibility to Specialized Investment Funds—though you'll need at least ₹10 lakh in the game.

It's all about keeping things modern, fair, and secure for everyone.