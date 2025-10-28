Sensex closes at 84,703 points, Nifty settles near 25,940 mark

Kirloskar Oil Engines surges on strong updates

While most stocks took it easy, Tata Steel jumped thanks to higher global steel prices. Larsen & Toubro and SBI also closed on a high note.

On the flip side, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among those that lost ground.

Supreme Industries dropped over 4% after weak quarterly results, while Kirloskar Oil Engines surged more than 7% on strong updates.

Meanwhile, MCX faced tech glitches that led to a noticeable dip in its stock price.