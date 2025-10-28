Next Article
Sensex closes at 84,703 points, Nifty settles near 25,940 mark
Business
Indian stock markets ended Tuesday just slightly in the red—Sensex dipped by 0.09% to close at 84,703.73 and Nifty by 0.11% to close at 25,936.20.
It was a pretty quiet day overall for major indices, with the Nifty Bank index also down a touch, closing lower by 0.17%.
Kirloskar Oil Engines surges on strong updates
While most stocks took it easy, Tata Steel jumped thanks to higher global steel prices. Larsen & Toubro and SBI also closed on a high note.
On the flip side, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among those that lost ground.
Supreme Industries dropped over 4% after weak quarterly results, while Kirloskar Oil Engines surged more than 7% on strong updates.
Meanwhile, MCX faced tech glitches that led to a noticeable dip in its stock price.