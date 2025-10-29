Next Article
Sensex closes at 84,997, Nifty hits 26,054: What's driving markets
Business
Markets just set new records today—Sensex closed at 84,997 and Nifty hit 26,054.
The surge was powered by strong gains in banking, metals, and oil & gas sectors.
Who were the biggest gainers?
If you're following the money moves, here's the scoop: financial giants like M&M Financial Services and SBI Life helped push things up.
Metal players SAIL and Tata Steel also did well thanks to firm commodity prices and supply constraints.
Varun Beverages popped over 9% after a solid quarter and a new deal with Carlsberg.
Why did it happen?
Over half of all traded stocks moved up—so it wasn't just a few winners.
Falling oil prices, positive vibes from India-US trade talks, and hopes around US Fed decisions kept investors upbeat across sectors.