Adani Energy jumps 5% on brokerage upgrades despite profit fall Business Oct 29, 2025

Adani Energy Solutions's stock jumped nearly 7% intraday on Wednesday, closing up 5% at ₹967.10—even though net profit for the July-September 2026 quarter fell 21% year-on-year to ₹534 crore.

The boost came after major brokerages like ICICI Securities and Jefferies kept 'Buy' ratings, with targets from major brokerages hinting at a possible 19-27% upside.