boAt downsizes IPO to ₹1,500 crore from ₹2,000 crore Business Oct 29, 2025

boAt, the popular audio and wearables brand, has downsized its IPO from ₹2,000 crore to ₹1,500 crore.

The new plan includes a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,000 crore.

Big investor South Lake Investment (Warburg Pincus) is set to sell shares worth ₹500 crore as part of the deal.