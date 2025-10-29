India to offer $12B bailout to state-run power companies Business Oct 29, 2025

The Indian government is planning a $12 billion rescue for struggling state-run power companies—but there's a twist.

To get the funds, states will need to either privatize their utilities or list them on the stock market.

This move, part of PM Modi's reform agenda, is meant to finally tackle years of inefficiency in the sector.

The full plan is expected to drop with the February 2026 budget.