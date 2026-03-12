Rising crude oil prices weighed on the market

Sensex crashes over 900 points, Nifty50 falls below 23,600

By Mudit Dube 10:05 am Mar 12, 202610:05 am

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed another decline today, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty﻿ both opening sharply lower. The fall comes amid the ongoing US-Iran war and rising crude oil prices. At around 9:20 am, the Sensex was down 946 points or 1.2% at 75,918, while the Nifty slipped nearly 300 points to 23,571 amid broad-based selling. As many as 1,707 shares declined in opening trade against 633 advances on the NSE.