Sensex crosses 84,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits 25,800

Stocks kicked off the week strong—Sensex crossed 84,000 and Nifty moved above 25,800 on Monday morning. The rally follows Friday's gains, as global investors poured in more funds after news of an India-US trade deal.

Why this matters Big market moves like these catch attention because they can influence investors and market sentiment.

With the market buzzing, it's a good time to keep an eye on how global deals shape opportunities at home.

What's driving the rally? A few things: SBI wowed investors with better-than-expected profits and guidance for FY27, sending its shares up 6%.

The India-US trade deal is also a big win—lower tariffs on Indian goods mean more exports and business optimism.

Plus, global markets are upbeat (the US Dow posted large gains), while volatility in India dropped—a sign that investors are feeling confident.