Sensex crosses 84,600 mark in Diwali muhurat trading
On Tuesday's Diwali Muhurat trading session, Nifty50 and Sensex both opened higher—Nifty50 up 0.31% to 25,922 and Sensex up 0.30% to 84,614.
The special one-hour session, now shifted to an afternoon slot, signals optimism as markets welcome the new Hindu financial year.
Nifty50 gains often in 0.4-0.7% range
Muhurat trading isn't just tradition—it's seen as a lucky time to invest, marking a fresh start for portfolios.
Over the past decade, these sessions have ended positive 8 out of 10 times, with Nifty50 gains often in the 0.4-0.7% range.
This year, big names like Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports led the action.
Sectoral trends and outlook
Solid fundamentals at home are fueling confidence.
Sectors like autos, metals, IT, and banking usually shine during Muhurat trading sessions.
Even with global risks and high valuations, this session keeps investors hopeful as they step into Samvat 2082.