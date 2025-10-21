Sensex crosses 84,600 mark in Diwali muhurat trading

Nifty50 gains often in 0.4-0.7% range

Muhurat trading isn't just tradition—it's seen as a lucky time to invest, marking a fresh start for portfolios.

Over the past decade, these sessions have ended positive 8 out of 10 times, with Nifty50 gains often in the 0.4-0.7% range.

This year, big names like Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports led the action.