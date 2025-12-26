Sensex drops after Christmas, Nifty slips below 26,050
The Indian stock market had a rough Friday, with the Sensex falling 367 points to 65,041 and the Nifty closing at 19,042—down by 100 points.
This dip wiped out ₹1 lakh crore in market value.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking investments or just curious about money trends, this drop signals a bit of caution.
Domestic investors tried to steady things by buying shares worth ₹2,381 crore even as foreign investors pulled out ₹1,721 crore.
With only a few trading days left in the year and no big news on the horizon, there's some worry that markets could slip further.
What's behind the slide?
A mix of global signals is at play: strong US economic growth and record highs in American stocks have contributed to resilience in the US market, while expectations around Fed rate cuts and global flows have influenced foreign investor sentiment in India.
Sectors like IT and finance took the biggest hits today, especially HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.