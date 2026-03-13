Sensex falls, but Reliance shares rise on oil price boost

Analysts still see major upside for Reliance

Even in a shaky market, Reliance is holding strong thanks to its smart mix of non-crude feedstocks and rising petrochemical prices.

If you're tracking big Indian companies or thinking about investing, it's worth noting that analysts still see major upside — Motilal Oswal has kept a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹1,750 (that's 26% higher than today).