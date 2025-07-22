Sensex gains 275 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark
Markets kicked off Tuesday on a high note—Nifty hovered near 25,200 and Sensex climbed about 275 points to reach 82,475.
Bank stocks also rallied, with Bank Nifty up by 300 points. The boost came from strong earnings by big banks and upbeat vibes from Wall Street's record run.
Foreign investors have been selling
If you're tracking where money's moving, this rally signals growing confidence—but there's still some caution in the air.
Foreign investors have been selling, and all eyes are on the US Fed's next moves and upcoming US-India trade talks on August 1.
These could shake things up for everyone watching the markets.
Zomato, IndusInd Bank among top gainers today
Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank led today's gains.
On the flip side, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance lagged behind.
Investors are also waiting for fresh earnings updates from Paytm and others to see where things go next.