SEBI slaps ₹4,843 crore penalty to lift ban on Jane
SEBI has just allowed global trading giant Jane Street back into Indian markets, but only after the firm paid a massive ₹4,843 crore.
The ban was originally slapped on them for allegedly engaging in market manipulation involving Bank Nifty stocks—moves that reportedly earned them over ₹36,000 crore.
If you follow market trends or are curious about how big players operate, this is a reminder that regulators can—and do—step in when things look sketchy.
Jane Street can trade again, but they're under strict watch and have to play by SEBI's rules from here on out.
Stock exchanges will be keeping a close eye on Jane Street's trades while investigations continue.
The company says it'll stick to the conditions set by SEBI as it gets back in the game.