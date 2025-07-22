Next Article
Infosys's stock price has risen 1% this week
Infosys's stock slipped just a bit on Tuesday, closing at ₹1,586.1—down 0.11% from the previous day.
Trading was quieter than usual, with volumes below the weekly average, but the company still managed a nearly 1% gain over the week.
Infosys's market cap and EPS
While Infosys saw a -2.38% return for the month (so, some ups and downs), it remains a major player with a market cap of ₹6.58 lakh crore and an earnings per share of ₹64.3.
These stats help investors keep tabs on how Infosys is doing as market moods shift and trading stays active.