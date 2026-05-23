Sensex jumps 232 to 75,415, Nifty 23,719 on Iran-US hopes
Business
Indian markets wrapped up Friday on a positive note, as hopes for peace between Iran and the US boosted investor mood.
The Sensex jumped 232 points to 75,415 and Nifty added 65 points to reach 23,719.
Both hit intraday highs during the day before settling lower after some profit-taking.
Banks and consumer stocks rally
Private banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, along with consumer brands Trent and Hindustan Unilever, led the rally with gains of up to 3%. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical stocks slipped a bit.
The rupee bounced back from a record low thanks to support from the Reserve Bank of India and cheaper oil prices.
Overall, market value surged by more than 2.4 trillion rupees this week, reflecting strong optimism across sectors.