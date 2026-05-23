Sensex jumps 232 to 75,415, Nifty 23,719 on Iran-US hopes

Banks and consumer stocks rally

Private banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, along with consumer brands Trent and Hindustan Unilever, led the rally with gains of up to 3%. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical stocks slipped a bit.

The rupee bounced back from a record low thanks to support from the Reserve Bank of India and cheaper oil prices.

Overall, market value surged by more than 2.4 trillion rupees this week, reflecting strong optimism across sectors.