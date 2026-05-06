Sensex jumps over 900 points adding ₹6L/cr on peace reports

Falling oil lifts IndiGo and sectors

Falling oil prices gave investors another reason to cheer: Brent crude dipped over 5% to $104 per barrel and WTI fell more than 6% to $96, reversing last week's spike.

Lower oil costs boosted airline stocks like IndiGo (up more than 7%), while Trent, Asian Paints, and SBI also saw solid gains.

Sectors like PSU banks, auto, realty, and pharma led the charge with over 2% growth each; even mid-cap and small-cap indices rallied as market volatility dropped noticeably.