Sensex jumps over 900 points adding ₹6L/cr on peace reports
Indian stock markets made a strong comeback on Wednesday after reports of a possible U.S.-Iran peace deal.
Sensex shot up over 900 points to cross 77,900, and Nifty gained more than 300 points past 24,300.
This rally added nearly ₹6 lakh crore to the BSE's market value, now at ₹473 lakh crore.
Falling oil lifts IndiGo and sectors
Falling oil prices gave investors another reason to cheer: Brent crude dipped over 5% to $104 per barrel and WTI fell more than 6% to $96, reversing last week's spike.
Lower oil costs boosted airline stocks like IndiGo (up more than 7%), while Trent, Asian Paints, and SBI also saw solid gains.
Sectors like PSU banks, auto, realty, and pharma led the charge with over 2% growth each; even mid-cap and small-cap indices rallied as market volatility dropped noticeably.