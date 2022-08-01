Business

Sensex climbs to 58,115 points, Nifty settles at 17,340

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 01, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.56% to settle at 8,300.5 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday showed an upward trend, continuing their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day. Sensex rose 0.94% to 58,115.5 points while the Nifty gained 1.05% to end at 17,340.05 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.56% to 8,300.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY MEDIA topped the list, edging up 3.17%, 2.72%, and 2.25%, respectively. Furthermore, Tata Motors, M&M, and Adani Ports emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 6.74%, 6.02%, and 4.75%, respectively. Among the biggest losers were Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, and HUL, which plunged 2.86%, 1.89%, and 1.56%, respectively.

Commodities INR rises 0.3% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.3% to Rs. 79.02 in forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 51,353, the silver futures closed at Rs. 58,518. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 2.18% to $97.08 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets on Monday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.21%, 0.05%, and 0.69% to settle at 3,259.96 points, 20,165.84 points, and 27,993.35 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in green rising 1.88%, to 12,390.69 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,319.71, a 1.75% decrease compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,687.23, down by 0.71%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $286.64 (2.08% down), and $0.5187 (1.57% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06921, which is down 1.41% from yesterday.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.