On Monday, India's Sensex rose over 130 points, with top gains in the auto, consumption, and FMCG sectors.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee appreciated slightly against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained stable.

In global markets, Asian indices showed mixed results, while the US NASDAQ saw a slight dip.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.53% to 15,708 points

Sensex gains over 130 points, Nifty settles near 23,540 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Jun 24, 202404:03 pm

What's the story On Monday, major indices of the stock market, Sensex and Nifty, ended on a high. While the Sensex gained 0.17% to 77,341.08 points, the Nifty shot up 0.16% to 23,537.85 points. The midcap indices also witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.53% to 15,707.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.86%, 0.83%, and 0.71%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Shriram Finance, which climbed 2.67%, 2.15%, and 2.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.41%, 2.41%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.18% to 2,963.1 points while the Hang Seng Index traded flat at 18,027.71 points. The Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.54%, closing at 38,804.65 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.18%, to 17,689.36 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.1% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.1% to close at ₹83.47 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, gold and silver futures prices were trading flat. The gold price settled at ₹71,677, and the price for silver ended at ₹89,250. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.37% to settle at $81.12 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

Fuel prices remained stable on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.