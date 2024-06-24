Sensex gains over 130 points, Nifty settles near 23,540 mark
On Monday, major indices of the stock market, Sensex and Nifty, ended on a high. While the Sensex gained 0.17% to 77,341.08 points, the Nifty shot up 0.16% to 23,537.85 points. The midcap indices also witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.53% to 15,707.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
On Monday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.86%, 0.83%, and 0.71%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Shriram Finance, which climbed 2.67%, 2.15%, and 2.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.41%, 2.41%, and 1.7%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.18% to 2,963.1 points while the Hang Seng Index traded flat at 18,027.71 points. The Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.54%, closing at 38,804.65 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.18%, to 17,689.36 points.
INR goes up 0.1% against US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.1% to close at ₹83.47 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, gold and silver futures prices were trading flat. The gold price settled at ₹71,677, and the price for silver ended at ₹89,250. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.37% to settle at $81.12 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday
Fuel prices remained stable on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.