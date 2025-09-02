Next Article
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat-to-slightly-positive this Tuesday, September 2, 2025.
GIFT Nifty futures were just 19 points up early this morning, signaling a wait-and-watch mood.
Today's trading could see some extra movement because of new rules on weekly contract expiries—NSE contracts now expire today, while BSE contracts will wrap up on Thursday.
What about the global market?
Globally, investors are glued to fresh economic data like US manufacturing and Eurozone inflation numbers.
Asian markets are a bit of a mixed bag: Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both ticked up slightly, but Australia's ASX slipped.
Meanwhile, US markets took Monday off for Labor Day, so no big moves from that side yet.