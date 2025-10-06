Why Pernod Ricard, L'Oreal are sending their global heads to India

India is a big deal for these French firms

India isn't just another market for these French firms—it's a big deal.

For Pernod Ricard, India brings in 13% of global sales, so they're investing in a new distillery in Nagpur even after recent job cuts.

L'Oreal has seen its growth here drop to 5% for FY2025, prompting them to appoint Jacques Lebel as the new country manager for sharper local focus.

Both brands are doubling down on India as they try to stay ahead of fast-moving rivals and keep their edge.