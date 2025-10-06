Tata Consumer Products's stock shows significant trading volume increase Business Oct 06, 2025

Tata Consumer Products's stock didn't budge on the last trading day, holding steady at ₹1,137.50.

But here's what's interesting: trading volume shot up to 15.67 lakh shares—way above the usual average.

Looks like more investors are paying attention, even though the stock has shown a 6.2% return over the last month, reflecting positive momentum in the market.