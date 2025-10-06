Next Article
Tata Consumer Products's stock shows significant trading volume increase
Business
Tata Consumer Products's stock didn't budge on the last trading day, holding steady at ₹1,137.50.
But here's what's interesting: trading volume shot up to 15.67 lakh shares—way above the usual average.
Looks like more investors are paying attention, even though the stock has shown a 6.2% return over the last month, reflecting positive momentum in the market.
The company's market value stands at ₹1.12 lakh crore
The company is on solid ground, with moderate risk (six-month beta of 0.91) and a healthy 6.2% return over the past month.
Its market value is a hefty ₹1,12,559 crore, and key numbers like a P/E ratio of 85.12 and earnings per share of 13.36 show it's still holding strong in 2025.